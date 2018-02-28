Family of Daughter with Terminal Cancer Receives Gifts from Area Organizations

Ace Perkins rides around on the bike that was given to them

A little girl and her family got a big surprise from some Charlottesville groups today.

Two area organizations heard seven-year-old Sawyer Perkins’s story, and wanted to help a family in need.

Sawyer has been battling a rare type of brain cancer for two years now. She was a patient at the University of Virginia Medical Center, but now she and her mother take trips back and forth to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

And with the busy back-and-forth, they find they could sometimes use an extra hand at home.

“I knew we were gonna come here, but I didn't know we were gonna get, like, all this stuff,” says Ace Perkins, Sawyer’s brother.

A big-screen TV, new toys, clothing, and a bike were given to the Perkins family on Wednesday, February 28.

“We were told within a few weeks that she had anaplastic ependymoma, which is a very aggressive, rare form of brain cancer,” says Jamie Perkins, Sawyer’s mother.

Sawyer was diagnosed with this terminal disease back in 2016.

“With this type of cancer it's just very aggressive, and unfortunately the tumors come back often so we just - there's no cure,” says Jamie.

Mason's Toybox and the Atlantic Research Group decided to step in, and give the Perkins family the Christmas they never got to enjoy.

"I mean it's hard because people at school ask all the time, so I gotta tell them all the time," says Ace.

Jamie Perkins says shopping and splurging isn't at the top of their priority list, so this was a particularly delightful surprise for them.

“We didn't expect it to be so big and so much,” says Jamie.

Although the future isn't promised, Sawyer and her family are looking on the bright side.

“Getting pretty nervous to see what’s going on inside her pretty little head, but we're hoping that she's still stable,” says Jamie.

Next week, Sawyer will find out if her tumors are under control.

Her mom says she hopes that this year, Sawyer can spend her birthday at home instead of the hospital. If you're interested in keeping up with Sawyer's story, you can visit her Facebook page or donate to her GoFundMe.