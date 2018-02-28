Wintergreen Sees Decrease in Skiers as Temperatures Increase

Wintergreen has kept open nine of its 25 trails

Central Virginia skiers are seeing limited options right now out on the slopes thanks to all the warm weather this region has been experiencing recently.

Nelson County's Wintergreen Resort says only nine of its 25 trails are open, and tubing is closed for the remainder of the season. The resort is doing what it can to remain open for at least a few more weeks.

“The weather has been a little tough on us here, the good thing is we’ve built up some good base, we’re still holding on to nine trails at this time so we’ve still got some good skiing out there,” says Zachary Marlowe, director of mountain operations at Wintergreen.

The resort says the warm weather and poor conditions have caused a drop in the number of daily skiers.

However, employees expect the temperature to drop low enough again to be able to begin making more snow this weekend.