Wintergreen Sees Decrease in Skiers as Temperatures Increase

Edited by Emmy Freedman
Wintergreen has kept open nine of its 25 trails Wintergreen has kept open nine of its 25 trails
Recent warm temperatures have left snowmakers in a bind Recent warm temperatures have left snowmakers in a bind
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Central Virginia skiers are seeing limited options right now out on the slopes thanks to all the warm weather this region has been experiencing recently.

Nelson County's Wintergreen Resort says only nine of its 25 trails are open, and tubing is closed for the remainder of the season. The resort is doing what it can to remain open for at least a few more weeks.

“The weather has been a little tough on us here, the good thing is we’ve built up some good base, we’re still holding on to nine trails at this time so we’ve still got some good skiing out there,” says Zachary Marlowe, director of mountain operations at Wintergreen.

The resort says the warm weather and poor conditions have caused a drop in the number of daily skiers.

However, employees expect the temperature to drop low enough again to be able to begin making more snow this weekend.

    Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

