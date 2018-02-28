Public Water Customers in Albemarle, Charlottesville Could See Rate Increases

Residents who rely on public water in both Charlottesville and Albemarle County might experience rate increases in 2019.

The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority is requesting additional funding from the Albemarle County Service Authority and City Public Works department next year.

A preliminary budget from RWSA’s capital improvement project has a 10% increase for Albemarle and a 5% increase for Charlottesville.



RWSA says this additional funding will go toward facility construction and renovation, will could force customers to pay more.

“Our expenses are only part of their expenses and they have to translate that cost increase from us into their rates, their retail rates to their customers,” said Bill Mawyer, Executive director of RWSA.

Mawyer says the increase in cost from RWSA to the city and county does not mean users will definitely see a rate increase.



He says last year RWSA requested a 5% funding increase from the county but people who live there did not see a rate increase.



RWSA is expected to finalize its 2019 budget in March.