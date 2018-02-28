UVA Group Pushes for Clean Dream Act, Supports DACA-Receiving Classmates

Students at the University of Virginia are showing support for their classmates living undocumented in the United States after being brought illegally to this country as children.

The group DREAMers on Grounds is demanding Congress pass a clean Dream Act - one that permanently protects Dreamers without tacking on things like funding for a border wall or cuts to legal immigration.

Students are joining a social media day of action on Wednesday, February 28.

DREAMers on Grounds set up by the Whispering Wall to raise awareness and invite people passing by to write a message about why they support a clean Dream Act. The group estimates 30 to 35 students at UVA are recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy that protects them from deportation.

“It should be a people, human issue, so we really want everybody to show their support in any way they can,” says Katherine Soba of DREAMers on Grounds.

This week's Supreme Court decision to stay out of the DACA fight gives Dreamers a temporary win against the Trump administration's March 5 deadline for Congress to act.

“We are getting tired of having this temporary solution, because that's what DACA is,” says Rawda Fawaz, the president of DREAMers on Grounds. “It's a temporary two-year solution that keeps renewing, and we really want DREAMers to have permanent protection.

The group is sharing photos of students and their clean Dream Act messages on Facebook Wednesday night. Students from UVA are also planning to join students from across Virginia in Washington, D.C., on March 5 to rally for Dreamers.

The student group says interest and support is growing at the university. Group members are also hosting training sessions in fraternities, sororities, and faculty groups for allies who support Dreamers.