Former STAB Star Javin DeLaurier Making an Impact with #5 Duke

Former St. Anne's Belfield basketball star Javin DeLaurier is making an impact for the 5th ranked Duke Blue Devils in his sophomore season.

DeLaurier has been in Duke's starting lineup for the last four games. He was pushed into a starting role when star freshman Marvin Bagley III was injured.

DeLaurier has responded averaging four points and six rebounds in Duke's last five games.

He had an ACC career-high seven points against the Hokies off the bench in Durham February 14th. DeLaurier had an ACC career-high 12 rebounds February 18th at Clemson.

DeLaurier's averaging 13.3 minutes per game this season. He doesn't take many shots, but when DeLaurier does, he's shooting a high percentage, 62.3%

"Just coming to Duke has been fantastic," says DeLaurier. " As a basketball player, my knowledge has grown tremendously just learning from coach (Krzyzewski). He's the greatest to ever do it, so I understand so much more about the game than I did at high school. Obviously I've gotten older, got in the weight room and gotten stronger. It's been an incredible experience here.

Duke has a record of 24-6 including 12-5 in the ACC. The Blue Devils are currently the two-seed for the upcoming ACC tournament, behind Virginia.