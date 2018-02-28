Deadline for Albemarle County Business License Filing is March 1

02/28/2018 Release from Albemarle County:

Renewal applications for Business, Professional, Occupational Licenses (BPOL) are due tomorrow, Thursday, March 1, 2018.

If you are engaged in a business, trade, or occupation in Albemarle County, and your annual gross receipts are greater than $25,000, you are required to obtain a BPOL license. We encourage you to renew your business license and make your payment online at www.albemarlecountytaxes.org/business.

The Finance Department would like to remind business owners of the following recent tax law changes:

A 10 percent late filing penalty will apply to all businesses that fail to file license renewal applications by March 1.

Businesses with gross receipts greater than $25,000 but less than $100,000, or license taxes based on a flat rate must submit a flat license fee of $50 or the applicable flat rate along with their application by March 1. Businesses with gross receipts of at least $100,000 that are subject to a rate-based license tax must pay by June 15.

For questions or assistance completing your 2018 business filing forms, contact the Albemarle County Finance Department: