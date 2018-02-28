Albemarle Man Pleas Guilty to 21 Felony Crimes

An Albemarle County man has now pleaded guilty to a total of 21 felony crimes.

The charges against 26-year-old Matthew Carver include abduction, carjacking, and robbery stemming from a June 2017 incident when he stole a woman's SUV.

He also admitted to felony escape for kicking out the window of a Louisa County patrol car and escaping custody when he was returning to jail from a court hearing in July 2017.

Carver is scheduled for sentencing June 6.

Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, County of Albemarle Press Release:

Matthew M. Carver pleaded guilty to 21 felony indictments in Albemarle County Circuit Court for offenses committed in Albemarle County between June 5 and July 21, 2017.

Carver pleaded guilty to two counts of abduction, one count of carjacking, and to one count of robbery committed on June 18, 2017.

In addition, Carver pleaded guilty to felony escape from law enforcement custody after kicking the passenger window out of a Louisa County Patrol vehicle that launched a massive manhunt on July 21, 2017. Carver was taken into custody by Albemarle County Police the next morning.

In addition to pleading guilty to these offenses, the defendant entered a plea of guilty to eight counts of breaking and entering, eight counts of grand larceny including one count of grand theft of an automobile and two counts of grand larceny of a firearm, and two counts of larceny of a firearm.

The Commonwealth did not proceed on one count of breaking and entering and one count of grand larceny and there was no agreement as to sentence.

A list of offenses and range of punishment is included below: