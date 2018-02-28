Albemarle Man Pleas Guilty to 21 Felony Crimes

Albemarle Man Pleas Guilty to 21 Felony CrimesPosted: Updated:
An Albemarle County man has now pleaded guilty to a total of 21 felony crimes.
The charges against 26-year-old Matthew Carver include abduction, carjacking, and robbery stemming from a June 2017 incident when he stole a woman's SUV.
He also admitted to felony escape for kicking out the window of a Louisa County patrol car and escaping custody when he was returning to jail from a court hearing in July 2017.
Carver is scheduled for sentencing June 6.
Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, County of Albemarle Press Release:
Matthew M. Carver pleaded guilty to 21 felony indictments in Albemarle County Circuit Court for offenses committed in Albemarle County between June 5 and July 21, 2017.
Carver pleaded guilty to two counts of abduction, one count of carjacking, and to one count of robbery committed on June 18, 2017.
In addition, Carver pleaded guilty to felony escape from law enforcement custody after kicking the passenger window out of a Louisa County Patrol vehicle that launched a massive manhunt on July 21, 2017. Carver was taken into custody by Albemarle County Police the next morning.
In addition to pleading guilty to these offenses, the defendant entered a plea of guilty to eight counts of breaking and entering, eight counts of grand larceny including one count of grand theft of an automobile and two counts of grand larceny of a firearm, and two counts of larceny of a firearm.
The Commonwealth did not proceed on one count of breaking and entering and one count of grand larceny and there was no agreement as to sentence.
A list of offenses and range of punishment is included below:
- Abduction in violation of Virginia Code §18.2-48 a term of imprisonment of not less than 20 years but not more than life and a fine of up to $100,000 (2 pending counts)
- Carjacking in violation of Virginia Code § 18.2-58.1 a term of imprisonment of not less than 15 years but not more than life and or a fine of up to $2,500;
- Robbery in violation of Virginia Code § 18.2-58 a term of imprisonment of not less than 5 years or more than life;
- Escape in violation of Virginia Code § 18.2-478 a term of imprisonment of not less than one (1) year or more than five (5) years and or a fine of up to $2,500;
- Breaking & Entering in violation of Virginia Code § 18.2-91, a term of imprisonment of not less than one (1) year or more than 20 years for each charge or in the discretion of the jury or the court trying the case without a jury, be confined in jail for a period not exceeding twelve months or fined not more than $2,500, either or both (8 counts);
- Grand Larceny in violation of Virginia Code § 18.2-95, a term of imprisonment of not less than one year nor more than 20 years, or in the discretion of the jury or the court trying the case without a jury, confinement in jail for not more than 12 months and a fine of not more than $2,500, either or both. (8 counts);
- Larceny of a Firearm in violation of Virginia Code § 18.2-95, a term of imprisonment of not less than one years or more than 20 years or in the discretion of the jury or the court trying the case without a jury, be confined in jail for a period not exceeding twelve months or fined not more than $2,500 (2 pending counts).