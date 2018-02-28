HPD Makes Arrest in Credit Card Skimming Fraud

02/28/2018 Release from the Harrisonburg Police Department:

Harrisonburg, Va. – On February 2, 2018 officers with the Harrisonburg Police Department took a report from Park View Credit Union of credit card fraud after a bank employee noticed several account holders had used their cards at Southern States in Bridgewater. The pumps at this location were checked and two skimmers were removed.

An investigation by Harrisonburg Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit revealed that over 1500 cards were used on the pumps from January 9 through February 5 when the skimmers were installed on the pump numbers 1 and 2.

Since this time, one suspect, Yasmani Carmenate Molina, has been arrested and warrants are still outstanding on a second suspect, Nodiley Fajardo Aleman.

While 1500 cards were used on the pumps and the information stolen, this does not mean that 1500 cards were compromised.

Due to the large number of potential victims, HPD’s Major Crimes Unit has contacted MasterCard and VISA for their assistance in this case. These companies will check the list of potential victims and contact them if there is any suspicion of fraud.

HPD reminds citizens to be vigilant and monitor your accounts closely.

If you used your card at Southern States in this time frame, review your accounts for fraudulent activity and contact the law enforcement agency where you live or where the illegal activity was completed. Those with additional information about this crime are encouraged to contact HPD’s Major Crime Unit at 540-437-2640.