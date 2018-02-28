Charlottesville's Clark Statue Vandalized

Wednesday night, hours after a judge's decision, a statue in Charlottesville was hit with graffiti.

Someone spray painted "I can't breathe" on the George Rogers Clark sculpture along West Main Street. Those words refer to the death of Eric Garner, who was put in a choke hold by New York City police.

The Charlottesville Police Department says it is investigating and that there have been several other incidents around the city over the last week.

The Clark statue, along with those of Robert E. Lee and Thomas Johnathan “Stonewall” Jackson, were all commissioned by the National Sculpture Society and gifted by Paul Goodloe McIntire in the early 1900's.