Town of Culpeper Businesses Scam Alert

02/28/2018 Release from the Town of Culpeper:

Recently, local businesses in the Town of Culpeper have been receiving phone calls from scammers posing as your utility company demanding immediate payment or their power will be disconnected.

The Town of Culpeper does not contact customers by phone or in person asking for confidential information. Nor does the Town threaten disconnection for immediate payment in cash or pre-paid cards.

Ways to protect yourself from scams:

If someone calls you pretending to be a utility representative and you feel pressured to provide payment or personal information; capture the phone number and then hang up and call the Treasurer’s office at (540) 829-8220. If you are approached by someone in person claiming to be from the utility or “Power Company,” always ask for a company-issued picture I.D. Scams are not limited to impersonating a utility company.

For more information on the wide range of scams, visit the Better Business Bureau’s Scam Stopper. Any business or individual(s) that have been contacted with this type of scam, or any other type, are asked to please contact the Town of Culpeper Police Department at (540) 727-3430.