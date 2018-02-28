Charlottesville Removes Tarps Covering Lee, Jackson Statues

Charlottesville has removed the tarps covering two statues in downtown parks.

Crews with the city removed the "mourning shrouds" off the statues of Robert E. Lee in Emancipation Park and Thomas Johnathan "Stonewall" Jackson in Justice Park sometime early Wednesday, February 28.

Judge Richard Moore handed down a ruling on Tuesday in Charlottesville Circuit Court, ordering the city had to remove the tarps, but allowing the orange fencing can remain. Charlottesville indicated that it did not plan to appeal the judge's decision.

The statues were covered after Charlottesville City Council voted on August 21, 2017 to place "mourning shrouds" due to the loss of activist Heather Heyer and Virginia State Police Lieutenant Jay Cullen and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates. All three died on August 12, the day of the Unite the Right rally.

Plaintiffs filed a lawsuit against Charlottesville last year as a way to stop City Council's plan to have the two statues removed from their parks, as well as challenging them being under tarps.

Judge Moore has yet to make a ruling on the possible removal of the Lee and Jackson statues. The next court hearing is scheduled for April 11.