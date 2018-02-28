Charlottesville Removes Tarps Covering Lee, Jackson StatuesPosted: Updated:
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
Charlottesville Removes Tarps Covering Lee, Jackson Statues
Charlottesville has removed the tarps covering two statues. Crews with the city removed the "mourning shrouds" off the statue of Lee and "Stonewall" Jackson early Wednesday.
