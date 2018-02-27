Quantcast

UVA Physics Professor Debuts New Type of Earplug

Edited by Emmy Freedman
Bloomfield with his Ear Jellies
Ear Jellies
UVA Physics Professor Louis Bloomfield
Ear Jellies are made of a silicone rubber
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A University of Virginia professor is debuting a new kind of earplug that's 10 years in the making.

Louis Bloomfield, a UVA physics professor, created the material for Ear Jellies.

The earplugs are made of a silicone rubber called MemorySil that has a shape memory instead of a foam. It works by rolling the jelly between your fingers which creates a longer shape, and then putting it into your ear.

“If it runs up against your ear canal, the inside surface of your ear canal, it just stops changing shape," says Bloomfield. "It’s happy at this new shape, it barely cares to go back to its original, and it sits there sealing against your ear canal with very little pressure, so you barely feel it at all."

The co-founder of Ear Jellies is San Francisco entrepreneur Rudy McEntire. Bloomfield is creating a Kickstarter campaign within the next few days that will help back the project.

  Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations.

