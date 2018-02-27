Staunton Man Enters Alford Plea for Raping 9-Year-Old

A Staunton man is going to prison for raping a nine-year-old girl.

Thirty-six-year-old Christopher Roberson entered an Alford Plea on Tuesday, February 27, in Staunton Circuit Court. That means that Roberson isn’t admitting guilt, but he recognizes there's enough evidence to find a guilty verdict.

Roberson will spend 12 years behind bars for aggravated sexual battery, sodomy, and raping a child under 13.

According to prosecution, Roberson sexually assaulted the victim on several occasions in November and December of 2016.