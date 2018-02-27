General Assembly Considering Legislation to Lessen Distillery Payment Requirements

Virginia distilleries may be able to keep more of the money they get from selling spirits on their property.

The Virginia General Assembly is considering legislation to loosen requirements on what distilleries are required to pay the state. The legislation was written by Silverback Distillery co-owner Denver Riggleman, a former Republican candidate for governor.

The Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control opposes the legislation, saying it would cost the state $4 million over the next two years.