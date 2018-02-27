Quantcast

Tuesday's High School Basketball Playoff Scores and Highlights

The Albemarle boy basketball team defeated Harrisonburg to win the regional championship The Albemarle boy basketball team defeated Harrisonburg to win the regional championship

BOYS BASKETBALL
Region 5D Championship
Albemarle 76, Harrisonburg 62

VISAA DI State Tournament, 1st round
Norfolk Academy 45, Woodberry Forest 39

VISAA DII State Tournament, 1st round
Millwood School 76, STAB 66

VISAA DIII State Tournament, 1st round
Life Christian Academy 83, Tandem Friends 69

  • Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Full Story