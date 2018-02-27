UVA Hosts Talk to Examine Funding for Public Schools

The fairness of funding for public schools was a hot topic at the University of Virginia’s Curry School of Education on Tuesday, February 27.

The event’s speaker says all states face issues pertaining to adequate funding, including Virginia. Ultimately, the responsibility falls on the state to fund public education to ensure all children receive the resources they need to succeed regardless of the community's wealth.

“And a lot of states, including Virginia, are not really living up to that obligation and making sure that kids all across the state are afforded the resources, teachers, support staff, guidance counselors, reasonable class size, all of those things,” says David Sciarra, the executive director of the Education Law Center.

Sciarra says a disparity exists between funding for schools that are in poor communities compared to those in wealthy ones.