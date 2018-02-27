Aiyeotan Named to ACC All-Defensive Team as UVA Women's Basketball Prepares for ACC Tournament

The UVA women's basketball team heads to Greensboro, NC Tuesday as a 7-seed in the ACC tournament.

Virginia faces the winner between 10-seed Georgia Tech and 15-seed Clemson Thursday.

UVA's starting line up features four underclassmen, including sophomore center Felicia Aiyeotan.

On Tuesday, Aiyeotan was named to the five-member 2017-18 ACC All-Defensive Team.

She currently leads the conference in blocked shots and her 62 blocked shots this season ranks 6th in program history.

"Fe has just come such a long way and has done such a great job for us on the other end of the floor," says head coach Joanne Boyle. "I think she's kind of a match up nightmare for some of the teams. We play a lot of man-to-man and people get by and she's just sitting in the paint. She's done such a great job with blocked shots."

"I definitely wanted to have more blocks than I had my first year," says Aiyeotan. "I surpassed it by a little bit but definitely glad I did."

This will be Aiyeotan's second time playing in the ACC tournament along with sophomores Dominique Toussaint and Jocelyn Willoughby, who both lead the team in minutes per game.

Boyle says, "That sophomore class, that second-year class has just played major minutes for us. They know we need them. We need them on both ends of the floor. We need them to say out of foul trouble and be on the floor. They score for us, they defend for us."

Aiyeotan says, "Just having the experience under my belt, know what to expect every game, because every game is different. Its just a learning experience. Its just a learning experience as a second year. I keep learning like every game.I've been in different scenarios and situations."

Virginia's match up against either Georgia Tech or Clemson in the second round of the ACC tournament tips off at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday.