Madison County Man Facing Child Endangerment Charges Following Fatal Crash

A Madison County man is behind bars without bond as he faces charges following an early morning crash that killed a 12-year-old girl.

State police say 34-year-old Paul Vernon Welcher was driving on Route 230 near Beautiful Run Road around 3:40 a.m. on Tuesday, February 27, when he ran off the road, overcorrected, and then overturned. Police say there were two 12-year-old girls in the car with him, and one was ejected from the vehicle upon the crash.

Twelve-year-old Hannah Marie Ford of Orange County died at the scene as a result of the crash.

Welcher is charged with felony child endangerment and driving with a suspended license.