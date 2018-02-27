UVA Honors Neurosurgeon for Work in Essential Tremor

University of Virginia's 2018 Innovator of the Year is a neurosurgeon coming up with original patient treatment for some people suffering from a movement disorder.

On Tuesday, February 27, Dr. Jeffrey Elias was awarded for his work in treating essential tremor with ultrasound technology. The cause of essential tremor remains unknown, and it typically involves a tremor of the arms, hands, or fingers.

The award is given each year to a UVA faculty member whose research is making an impact on society. Elias has been testing his work at clinical sites since 2011.

"It's a great validation for me and my team,” says Elias. “We put in a lot of work for this project and to be recognized is really a great honor. It's very humbling."

Essential tremor affects around 10 million people in America.