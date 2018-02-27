Central Virginia Company Ends Household Waste Recycling

A central Virginia company is closing the part of its recycling facility that processes household mixed waste. That means no more tossing food scraps, trash, and recyclables into one can and knowing it is recycled.

Fluvanna County’s van der Linde Recycling was the only processing facility for mixed household waste in the region. It's notifying customers that this part of the business is done.

The company opened the processing facility in Zion Crossroads in 2009. Up to 30 hauling companies, plus individual customers, would bring in household waste so that food scraps and garbage could be separated from recyclables.

The company says it saved a little more than 25 percent of materials from ending up in a landfill. However, van der Linde blames the closure of that part of its business on plunging commodity prices - especially for paper and plastic - and higher costs - including rising health insurance.

"Our people are the most important asset we have, and we felt a strong responsibility to ensure they were taken care of for the future and ensuring that our organization had strong growth for the future,” said van der Linde Recycling & Container Rentals Chief Operations Officer Andrea Johnson.

There are plans for van der Linde to expand its processing facility for construction and demolition materials, as well as the mulch and gravel production business. It recommends contacting the hauling company that provides your trash collection with any questions about changes in the service.

The Zion Crossroads location will also serve as a transfer station for mixed waste, which will now all end up in a landfill.

The company sold the closed portion of this facility to County Waste.