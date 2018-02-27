Senate Passes Bill to Provide Relief Funds for Wrongly Convicted Man

The Senate Finance Committee passed a bill on Tuesday, February 27, that would provide nearly $600,000 in relief to a wrongly convicted man from Albemarle County.

Robert Davis received a full pardon in 2016 for his previous conviction in a 2003 double murder case out of Crozet. Davis spent 13 years behind bars after he says his false confession was coerced, and two witnesses recanted their testimony.

The bill to provide him monetary relief will now go to the full Senate.