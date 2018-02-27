Bill to Help Preserve Daughters of Zion Cemetery Closer to Approval

A bill that would help preserve the history of an African-American cemetery in Charlottesville is one step closer to final approval.

House Bill 360 was already approved by the full House and, on Tuesday, February 27, it passed the Senate Finance Committee. The bill would add the Daughters of Zion Cemetery to the list of historical cemeteries that receive state funding for preservation.

The bill still needs to pass the full Senate before it heads to Governor Ralph Northam’s desk.