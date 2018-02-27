Senior Alert Issued for Missing Frederick County Man

02/27/2018 Release from Virginia State Police:

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has requested a Senior Alert Activation for Mr. Marshall Leslie Ritter, 87:

MARSHALL LESLIE RITTER

Race: White

Hair: Gray

Eyes: Gray

Height: 5’ 9”

Weight: 190 lb.

Missing From: Winchester, Virginia

Missing Since: 2/27/2018

Mr. Ritter was last seen wearing a green button down long sleeve shirt, tan pants, and black shoes. He goes by Marshall and likes to eat at McDonald’s. Suffers from a cognitive impairment and is an insulin-dependent diabetic. Drives a 2007 red Ford F-150, VA plates JID 341.