Senior Alert Issued for Missing Frederick County Man

Marshall Leslie Ritter
02/27/2018 Release from Virginia State Police:
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has requested a Senior Alert Activation for Mr. Marshall Leslie Ritter, 87:
MARSHALL LESLIE RITTER
- Race: White
- Hair: Gray
- Eyes: Gray
- Height: 5’ 9”
- Weight: 190 lb.
- Missing From: Winchester, Virginia
- Missing Since: 2/27/2018
Mr. Ritter was last seen wearing a green button down long sleeve shirt, tan pants, and black shoes. He goes by Marshall and likes to eat at McDonald’s. Suffers from a cognitive impairment and is an insulin-dependent diabetic. Drives a 2007 red Ford F-150, VA plates JID 341.