CFA Institute Supports Diversity at the 2018 Festival of the Book

A program of Virginia Foundation for the Humanities, the Virginia Festival of the Book announces CFA Institute as a sponsor of select 2018 programming to support the Festival’s initiative on diversity, which seeks to increase the diversity of participating authors and attract more diverse audiences to the Festival, which takes place each March in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

Conversations that broaden one’s thinking, that help support empathy, and that welcome all participants are more important to our community—and our nation—than ever.

The Festival has consistently presented programs for diverse audiences including Bryan Stevenson, in 2016, speaking on social justice and mass incarceration; Margot Lee Shetterly, in 2017, bringing attention to the contributions of African-American women scientists; and Kwame Alexander, in 2017, quoting poetry to 2,500 elementary students.

In 2018, the Festival continues work in these and related areas, through programming that embraces diversity in race, ethnicity, abilities, sexual orientation, gender, and other identities.

As an advocate for diversity in investment management, CFA Institute is proud to sponsor the Virginia Festival of the Book’s initiative on diversity. In the 2018 Festival, CFA Institute will sponsor the following FREE programs in March:

Smart Women Got it Done: Code Girls—Liza Mundy (Code Girls) and WWII cryptographer Dorothy Braden Bruce share the story of thousands of American women recruited by the U.S. Army and Navy to serve as codebreakers.

China’s Rise: International Relations—Amitai Etzioni (Avoiding War with China) and Howard French (Everything Under the Heavens) take on U.S.-China relations through history, strategy, and current events.

Vietnamese Memory: A Graphic Novel Reading—Thi Bui (The Best We Could Do) reads from her evocative illustrated memoir about the story of her family’s daring escape after the fall of South Vietnam in the 1970s, and the difficulties they faced building new lives.

Fiction: International Stories, Shared Humanities—Adrienne Benson (The Brightest Sun), Annabelle Kim (Tiger Pelt), and Katia D. Ulysse (Mouths Don’t Speak) discuss disasters, resilience, and interwoven lives.

Tripping the Tale Fantastic: Weird Fiction by Deaf and Hard of Hearing Authors—Anthology contributors Kristen Harmon, Lilah Katcher, and Tonya Stremlau join editor Christopher Heuer in a discussion of their experiences as deaf or bilingual American Sign Language (ASL) and English-language writers. ASL-Spoken English interpreters will be provided by Civic Access.

Overcoming the Uncomfortable: Middle-Grade Fiction with Heart—Tracey Baptiste (Rise of the Jumbies), Dusti Bowling (Insignificant Events in the Life of a Cactus), and Natalie Dias Lorenzi (A Long Pitch Home) discuss the characters, settings, and challenges featured in their popular and empathetic novels for middle-grade readers.

African-American Heroes: Lives Told in Pictures—Lesa Cline-Ransome (Before She was Harriet), James Ransome (Be a King), and Carole Boston Weatherford (Schomburg) read from and discuss their historical picture books, which tell important stories of African-American heroes in the Civil Rights and social justice movements.

The Fight for Women’s Right to Vote—Johanna Neuman (Gilded Suffragists) and Elaine Weiss (The Woman’s Hour) discuss the efforts of suffragists and the campaign to achieve women’s right to vote, an almost 100-year-old story that continues to resonate today with its aspects of civil rights, tactics, race, and class.

FOR HI-RES AUTHOR PHOTOS AND BOOK COVER ART related to the programs detailed above, visit https://virginia.box.com/s/n0cv9rmdxzg2xy2wnt7o3h8c9wem0mds.