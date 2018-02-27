Lieutenant Governor Fairfax to speak at PVCC’s 45th Commencement Ceremony

02/27/2018 Release from Piedmont Virginia Community College:

(Charlottesville, Va.) – Piedmont Virginia Community College announced today that Justin Fairfax, Lieutenant Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia, will be the featured speaker at Piedmont Virginia Community College’s 45th commencement ceremony, which will be held on Friday, May 11, at 6 p.m., at John Paul Jones Arena, located at 295 Massie Drive in Charlottesville.

Fairfax was elected to the Lieutenant Governor’s Office in November 2017. He is only the second African-American in history to be elected to a statewide office in Virginia and the first to be elected in the last 30 years.

Prior to his election, Fairfax served as a litigator at the law firm of Venable, LLP, and as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia in the Major Crimes and Narcotics Unit of the Alexandria Division. During his tenure as a federal prosecutor, Fairfax was appointed to serve as the Deputy Coordinator of the Virginia Human Trafficking Task Force.

Prior to his time as a federal prosecutor, Fairfax worked as a litigator at WilmerHale, LLP, and as a federal law clerk to U.S. District Court Judge Gerald Bruce Lee in the Eastern District of Virginia, Alexandria Division.

“We are honored to have Lieutenant Governor Fairfax as our commencement speaker this year,” said PVCC President Frank Friedman. “He is a talented leader, dedicated to making our Commonwealth a better place for all of its citizens. He is a role model for our students.”

Fairfax earned his Juris Doctorate degree from Columbia Law School in 2005 and his undergraduate degree in public policy studies from Duke University in 2000. In 2013, at the age of 34, Fairfax was awarded the National Bar Association’s “Nation’s Best Advocates Award,” which recognizes 40 top attorneys nationwide under the age of 40.