Update: Judge Calls for Statue Tarps to be Removed within 15 DaysPosted: Updated:
Update: Judge Calls for Statue Tarps to be Removed within 15 Days
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
Protesters Gather Outside Charlottesville Court Ahead of Statue Hearing
A judge at Charlottesville Circuit Court is hearing motions on the tarps covering two downtown statues.
Tarp Again Taken Off Charlottesville's Lee Statue
The tarp covering the statue of Robert E. Lee in Emancipation Park was removed once again.
Richmond Man Charged in Connection to Justice Park Incident
A Richmond man who is accused of removing the tarps covering statues in downtown Charlottesville is facing another charge.
Judge Considering Motions in Civil Case Against Charlottesville
A judge says he will wait before ruling on a motion to dismiss a civil suit filed against Charlottesville. City Hall is accused acting improperly by hiring Tim Heaphy to review the events of Aug. 12.
Florida Man Charged in Connection to August 12th Beating Extradited
Charlottesville police say Tyler Davis was extradited from Florida to Virginia. He is charged in connection with the beating of DeAndre Harris inside the Market St. Parking Garage.
CPD Charge Richmond Man with Trespassing in Connection to Tarp Removals
Charlottesville police have arrested and charged a Richmond man in connection to the recent removal of the tarps covering both the Lee and Jackson statues.
Shrouds Removed From Confederate Statues Overnight
Charlottesville police are investigating who removed the shrouds from the Confederate statues overnight on Saturday, February 3. City crews put the black shrouds back up on Sunday, February 4.
Cantwell in Court for Motions Hearing
Unite the Right supporter Christopher Cantwell was in court Wednesday for a motions hearing. The judge took a motion for change of venue under advisement, denied a motion for a new prosecutor, but did give Cantwell freedom to move within city limits.
