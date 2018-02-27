Update: Judge Calls for Statue Tarps to be Removed within 15 Days

Update: judge orders that the tarps covering the Lee and Jackson statues to come down within 15 days.

A judge may be making a decision on a controversial topic: whether or not the statues of Robert E. Lee and Thomas Johnathan “Stonewall” Jackson stay shrouded or not.

A hearing in Charlottesville Circuit Court got underway around 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 27, and is expected to finish up some time in the afternoon.

Some protesters gathered outside of the courthouse, calling for both statues to be removed from Emancipation and Justice parks. Members of various groups stood unified against what they see as tools of white supremacists.

However, others believe the statues are a part of history and need to stay.

The courtroom was packed with people on both sides of the issue.

Judge Richard Moore ruled back on October 4, 2017 that the tarps covering the statues could remain. Moore has also said the statues can not be removed at this time from their respected parks.

The statues were covered after City Council voted unanimously on August 21, 2017 to place "mourning shrouds" due to the loss of Heather Heyer and Virginia State Police Lieutenant Cullen and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates. All three died on August 12, the day of the Unite the Right rally.

Plaintiffs filed a lawsuit against the city on March 20, 2017 as a way to stop City Council's plan to have the Lee statue removed. The lawsuit claimed that councilors had acted beyond their authority and violated a state law that prohibits removing monuments or memorials to war veterans. Councilors later voted to remove the Jackson statue, resulting in the lawsuit being amended to challenge that decision as well.

