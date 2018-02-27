Tarp Again Taken Off Charlottesville's Lee Statue

The tarp covering the Lee statue was removed sometime late Monday, early Tuesday.

The tarp covering the statue of Robert E. Lee in Emancipation Park was removed once again.

The tarp was taken off sometime in the early hours of Tuesday, February 27, and left crumpled at the base of the statue. Despite increased police patrols, this is the fourth time this month that someone has removed the tarp in the downtown park.

Christopher James Wayne of Richmond was charged in connection to removing tarps earlier this month.

It is not known if the tarp is damaged, though the city says replacing the tarp cost about $375 and that does not include labor.

The tarp covering the statue of Thomas Johnathan “Stonewall” Jackson in Justice Park remains intact.

A judge in Charlottesville Circuit Court is expected to take up a hearing on the future of the tarps covering the Lee and Jackson statues around 10 a.m. Tuesday.