Monthly Pantops Master Plan Meetings Invite Public Comment

The types of future buildings, businesses, and housing that people can expect to see on Pantops Mountain drew a crowd on Monday, February 26.

Albemarle County held its second Pantops Master Plan update meeting Monday night at the Martha Jefferson Outpatient Center.

These monthly events invite people to learn about current land uses and development area boundaries. They can also provide feedback on their vision for the future of the area.

"We really want to involve people to see what they think about the green spaces, how do we use the river, how does Darden Towe Park develop into something that serves the community better,” says Norman Dill, an Albemarle County supervisor. “So we get a lot of good ideas from people."

First approved in 2008, county leaders are trying to update the master plan to reflect a decade of changes.