Phillip Robertson off to Hot Start at Princeton

It was homecoming for Princeton sophomore Phillip Robertson on Saturday.

The former Saint Anne's-Belfield star scored three goals for the Tigers in their 18-15 loss at No. 5 Virginia.

Robertson has had a hat-trick in both of Princeton's games and now has six goals for the season.

He scored three goals in four games as a freshman last year.

Saturday was Robertson first collegiate game playing at Klöckner Stadium.

"It's pretty surreal, I grew up coming to these games and I was pretty fired up to finally be able to step out on this field and be able to play with my team out here," says Robertson. "It's going great so far, we have to learn from our mistakes, we'll learn from this. We have a pretty hard schedule ahead of us so just have to get back to work on Monday."