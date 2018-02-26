Montpelier Receives Recognition for Slavery Exhibition

James Madison's Montpelier is being recognized for its work exhibiting slavery on the presidential estate.

The National Council on Public History awarded the exhibit, "The Mere Distinction of Colour," its 2018 outstanding public history project award.

The exhibit is unique in the form that the voices of the descendant community are used to tell stories of their ancestors. It engages the economic, ideological, and political factors that played into slavery as a whole.

“Madison is the father of the Constitution and we acknowledge the fact that he helped codify slavery in our governing document, and although that document also allowed for the eventual end of slavery, we can't pretend that its legacies don't still affect us today,” says Christian Cotz, the director of education and visitor engagement at Montpelier.

"The Mere Distinction of Colour" is open to the public daily. You can get more information at Montpelier's website.