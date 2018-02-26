Pre-trial Hearing Closed to Public for Former UVA Student Accused of Rape

A pre-trial motions hearing for the rape case against the grandson of a former Virginia governor was moved behind closed doors February 26 in Charlottesville Circuit Court.

Stephen Dalton Baril, 20, is accused of sexually assaulting a fellow University of Virginia student in February 2017, after meeting at a bar near the University.

He is charged with rape and forcible sodomy, and is now scheduled for trial in July.



Baril is the grandson of former Virginia governor, John Dalton.