Pre-trial Hearing Closed to Public for Former UVA Student Accused of Rape

Edited by Jennifer Walker
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A pre-trial motions hearing for the rape case against the grandson of a former Virginia governor was moved behind closed doors February 26 in Charlottesville Circuit Court.

Stephen Dalton Baril, 20, is accused of sexually assaulting a fellow University of Virginia student in February 2017, after meeting at a bar near the University. 

He is charged with rape and forcible sodomy, and is now scheduled for trial in July.
     
Baril is the grandson of former Virginia governor, John Dalton.

    Reported by Caroline Coleburn

    Caroline Coleburn joined the NBC29 News Team in September of 2017, while finishing her B.A. in media studies and government at the University of Virginia.

    Caroline Coleburn joined the NBC29 News Team in September of 2017, while finishing her B.A. in media studies and government at the University of Virginia.

