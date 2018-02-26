'Hoos Ranked #1 for Third Straight Week; Aim to Make History in ACC Road Games

The University of Virginia basketball team is ranked number one in the Associated Press poll for the third straight week.

The 'Hoos strengthened their hold on the top spot receiving 48 of the 65 first-place votes.

Michigan State is ranked second with 17 first-place votes. Xavier, Villanova and Duke rounded out the top five.

Virginia has a record of 26-2 and is a perfect 8-0 in ACC road games this season. The 'Hoos will try to make history Thursday night when the team plays at Louisville, aiming to become the first team ever to go a perfect 9-0 in ACC road games in one season.

"The significant accomplishment for us is winning the ACC regular season championship over an 18-game schedule," says coach Tony Bennett. "It is different when you go on the road. You don't have the energy of the crowd, so you have to be real steady. I think composure and poise with sound defense, good shots and then making big plays. I think that's happened for us this year. We've been pretty steady on the defensive end. I think that experience of your veteran players and all the guys on the floor is helpful."

Virginia has been a model of consistency this season, using the same starting lineup in all 28 of its games.

"I think this team has been an easy team to coach, not because we've had the same starting lineup, but because they're the right kind of guys and they've bought in and they're playing at a high level," says Bennett. "There is some continuity and consistency, you have to be healthy to have that, that's one significant thing we've been fortunate that way. I think some of my good teams have been pretty consistent when we've had a pretty steady starting lineup and rotation. I think guys are pretty clear on when they're going to go in, their roles and understanding their time, position and place."

Virginia has already clinched the ACC regular season championship and the top seed for the upcoming ACC tournament in Brooklyn. The 'Hoos have two regular season games remaining, at Louisville Thursday and at home Saturday against Notre Dame.