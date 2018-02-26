Quantcast

Blue Toad Looks to Create Food, Drinks Hub on Rt. 151

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

A cidermaker in Nelson County is planning to build a hub for food and drinks on the Route 151 corridor.

The county's planning commission is reviewing a special-use permit request for Afton Depot on land across from Silverback Distillery.

The owners of Blue Toad Hard Cider want to add a satellite tasting room for a winery and a local brewery looking to expand into Nelson County. They're also hoping to attract a gourmet grocer, deli, and ice cream shop to Afton Depot.

The county already approved Blue Toad's plans to open its tasting room, a restaurant, and six cabins on the site.