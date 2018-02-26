Innovative Cochlear Implants Change Local Woman's Life

Tizzy Walker has two cochlear implants.

They allow her to go to the movies, eat dinner at noisy restaurants, and work with patients at the University of Virginia hospital -- all things at one point in her life she thought she'd never be able to do.

Walker was diagnosed with sensory neural hearing loss at age eleven and fitted for her first hearing aid, which she wore until 2011 when she paid a visit to her audiologist. She recommended Walker get tested for a cochlear implant.

Walker was told she was a candidate for the implant and underwent surgery - first in her left ear and then her right ear four years later.

Her ear gear, as she calls it, has allowed her to hear sounds she never could before.