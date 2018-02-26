Waynesboro Reading Fundraiser Takes Off, Raises Nearly $10K

A fundraiser in Waynesboro tonight is helping buy summer reading books for school children.

The fourth annual Raising Resources for Readers fundraiser was held at Basic City Beer Company.

Donations collected were allocated towards 700 children in Waynesboro to purchase books at the Green Valley Book Fair, so they can keep up with their reading skills over the summer.

"It allows the children to build their own library at home and it allows them to read throughout the summer so when they come back in the fall, they haven’t digressed with their reading levels," Tammy Hipes, the Principal at William Perry Elementary School.

Organizers say giving children the opportunity to choose their own books makes them more likely to actually read over summer vacation.

The event raised approximately $10,000.