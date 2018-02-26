Tim Kaine Hosts Roundtable on Gun Violence Prevention

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine is hosting a roundtable in Richmond on gun violence prevention.

This is in response to guns in the city and the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

Kaine is meeting with concerned parents from the Richmond area, including members of the group "Moms Demand Action".

Kaine supported gun control legislation in the past.

NBC29 has a reporter at the roundtable.


