Staunton PD Search for Missing Woman Seen with Wanted Murder Suspect

City of Staunton Police Press Release:

The Staunton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Deborah Ann Bennett is a 60-year-old white female approximately 5’2” and 150 pounds and has a distinctive mole on her forehead.

She was last seen in the 100 block of S Sheets Street on February 23 at 1:30 pm. Mrs. Bennett was driving a 1999 Silver Jeep Liberty, Virginia registration VNT-8427 and was in the company of Orion Painter who is wanted for second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

If anyone has information regarding Deborah Bennett’s location please contact the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842 or the Central Shenandoah Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-2017.