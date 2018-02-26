UVA Facilities Management Apprenticeship Program Accepting Applicants

UVA Facilities Management Apprenticeship Press Release:

The University of Virginia Facilities Management department is accepting applications for its highly regarded and award-winning Apprenticeship Program from March 1-26, 2018. Established in 1982, the program offers highly motivated applicants an opportunity to learn a skilled trade through a combination of on-the-job training, technical education and classroom instruction in a four-year program.

The University’s Apprenticeship Program was the first of its kind to be established by a state agency in Virginia and has been a model for other programs. In addition to the success and longevity of the program, Facilities Management is proud that the majority of graduated apprentices make a career at the University.

Each apprentice is a full-time University employee with salary and benefits. Apprentices train on the job with licensed journeymen, mentors, supervisors and others who help ensure the highest quality facilities management for the University and the Health System.

Prospective applicants can meet current apprentices, apprentice graduates and members of the UVA Facilities Management team at the Apprenticeship Job Fair on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 from 9-11 a.m. at UVA’s Alumni Hall, 211 Emmet Street South in Charlottesville.

This is an informational session only and interviews will not be conducted this day.

The program will be recruiting for several positions in the following trades this year:

• Carpentry • HVAC • Plastering

• Electrical • Masonry • Plumbing

The positions will be posted on March 1 on the Jobs@UVA website: https://jobs.virginia.edu. Applications will be accepted online only from Thursday, March 1 until Monday, March 26. Applicants must be able to meet the physical requirements for their prospective trades.

They must be a high school graduate or hold a General Educational Development (GED) certificate and be at least 18 years of age by the time new apprentices begin work in late July 2018.

For more information about the Apprenticeship program, visit: apprenticeship.fm.virginia.edu.

The University of Virginia is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer.