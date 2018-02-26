Temporary Agreement Reached for Operation of Emergency Communications Center

County of Greene Press Release

On Thursday, February 22nd, representatives from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the Greene County Board of Supervisors, Greene County Administration and each branch of Greene’s fire and rescue community met to discuss operation of the Greene County Emergency Communications Center. The outcome of this meeting includes guidelines for addressing concerns regarding dispatch of calls and plans for a meeting between the Sheriff and fire-and-rescue leaders to rectify radio communications for the new CAD system.

Greene County Sheriff Steve Smith and County administration, with the support of the Board members in attendance, reached a temporary agreement regarding operations and funding for the Greene County Emergency Communications Center. This agreement opens the door for all dispatchers to return to the center and resume their professional responsibilities and all vacancies to be filled. This agreement will remain in place until at least June 30th while the Board of Supervisors plans for the best Emergency Communications Center structure for the future of the county.