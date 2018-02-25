Albemarle Interfaith Group Requests More Money for Affordable Housing

An interfaith group is urging Albemarle County supervisors to put more money toward affordable housing in the upcoming budget.

Members of the group "Impact" say the county's proposed $600,000 two-year housing fund is a good start to address affordable housing needs, but it's not enough.

They say some senior citizens in the country are spending half of their income on housing.

"There are many senior households that need help and we believe the fund needs to be permanent and it needs to be funded at a higher level to help more senior households be able to afford to live here," said Vikki Bravo, Board of Impact.

Albemarle supervisors will hold their second of six scheduled work sessions on the budget at the county office building February 26.