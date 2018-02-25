Top-Ranked Cavaliers Still Looking For Improvement

Everybody on the roster got a chance to play during the UVa men's basketball team's coronation at Pitt on Saturday.

The Cavaliers beat the Panthers by 29-points to wrap up the outright regular-season conference-championship for the third time in the last five years.

It was Virginia's 9th straight victory on the road, but before Tony Bennett talked about the win, he addressed the FBI's NCAA report released on Friday.

"Virginia's name was mentioned in something," says Bennett. "It had nothing to do with recruiting. It was something with Malcolm Brogdon's mother, who I've known for eight years. This is a non-story."

In the documents that list expenditures from former NBA agent Andy Miller, Christian Dawkins, and ASM, there is a 2016 entry that reads: “Dinner w/Malcolm Brogdon mom.”

The dinner at The Ritz Carlton totaled $64.16, but Brogdon's mother, Jann Adams, denies the meeting ever took place.

At 15-1 in conference play, Virginia has already clinched the ACC regular-season title, as well as the number-one seed in the ACC Tournament.

But don't expect the 'Hoos to let up with two conference regular season games remaining.

Bennett says, "We'll keep playing to the best of our abilities. Try to improve, try to prepare the right way, and play to win. We can't get more complicated that that."

Redshirt freshman De'Andre Hunter continues to improve, as he had his first career double-double against Pitt.

Hunter says, "(The UVa coaches) told me to be aggressive on the offensive glass when I'm the (power forward), so that's what I try to do. Defensively, I'm already down there, so I might as well grab a few."

Kyle Guy left in the second half with what appeared to be a lower back injury, but could have come back in the game.

"I would rather be safe than sorry in that case," says Bennett. "It was one of those where I looked at him, and he said, 'I'm ready to go.'"

The Cavaliers hit the road Thursday when they face Louisville.

A victory would make Virginia's the first team in conference history to go 9-0 in ACC road games.