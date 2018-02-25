Vandals Write Racist Messages on Vehicles in Orange County

Vandals Write Racist Messages on Vehicles in Orange CountyPosted: Updated:
Vandalized vehicle
Shante Terry
Vandals Write Racist Messages on Vehicles in Orange CountyMore>>
Reported by Lowell Rose
Reported by Lowell Rose
Lowell Rose joined the NBC29 News team as a reporter in June of 2017. He earned his degree in broadcast journalism from Mississippi State University. You can reach him by email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story
Lowell Rose joined the NBC29 News team as a reporter in June of 2017. He earned his degree in broadcast journalism from Mississippi State University. You can reach him by email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story