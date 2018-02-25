Weiner Appeals Judge's Decision to Dismiss Lawsuit Against Albemarle County

Mark L. Weiner, right, receives a hug from his sister Marcia Cohen as his wife Florence and brother Mike look on (FILE IMAGE)

An Albemarle County man plans to appeal a federal judge's decision to dismiss his lawsuit over a wrongful conviction.

Attorneys for Mark Weiner filed a notice of appeal to the fourth circuit court in Richmond February 21.

A lower court judge threw out Weiner's lawsuit against Albemarle County in January.

The lawsuit alleges the former commonwealth's attorney prosecuted Weiner for the abduction of a woman, in spite of evidence suggesting his innocence.

Weiner was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The conviction was vacated in 2015 after credibility issues were raised with the victim's story.