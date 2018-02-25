Deadline for Jr. League of Charlotteville Grants Swiftly Approaching

The Junior League of Charlottesville is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through action and leadership of trained volunteers.

The deadline is fast approaching to apply for two community grants through the Junior League of Charlottesville.

The group is set to award two $4000 grants to Central Virginia non-profits next month.

The money is raised through the junior league's spring fundraisers and the grant application is currently open for groups that have plans to make a meaningful impact on the community.

“The focus of the junior league of Charlottesville is literacy so any project that involves literacy would be a plus and we really want the money to go toward something that will continue to have an impact so any project that's going to develop something for an organization that they can use again,” said Kelly Johnson, the Jr. League of CVille Grant Chair.

The group has given out $95,000 in grants over the past decade.

The deadline to apply is this Friday, March 2. at 5 p.m. If interested in applying, you can do so here.