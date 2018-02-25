Quantcast

Staunton Little Caesars Dodges Robbery, Suspect Still on the Loose

The suspect.
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) -

Staunton police are searching for a robber who targeted a Little Caesars pizza shop on Saturday night.

An employee at the Little Caesars on West Beverley Street told police that at around 9:00 p.m. Saturday night, an unidentified man came in and demanded money from the store before running off.    

The suspect was wearing dark clothes, a green bandana, and blue rubber gloves.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call Crimestoppers at 1-800-322-2017.

  Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies.

