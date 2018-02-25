Fluvanna Bridge Renovation Delayed on Perkins Road

Fluvanna County drivers are asked to avoid the Perkins Road bridge for another month while VDOT wraps up renovations.

VDOT has been working since November to resurface the Route 623 bridge over Venable Creek.

It was originally built in 1951.

Crews are replacing the wood and steel surface with concrete.

The bridge was expected to open Friday, February 23 but VDOT says recent heavy rains have delayed the project.

"We've had a lot of heavy rains lately and that has slowed the work down, it's made it difficult to work around the ends of the bridge, the abutments, and the substructure of the bridge that supports that concrete slab deck, so that's delayed the work and it's delaying the opening for about a month longer than was anticipated," Lou Hatter, VDOT.

Hatter says before renovations began only about 70 drivers crossed the bridge per day.

Detour options are in place.

The bridge is now set to re-open in mid-March.