Update: Man Wanted for Second Degree Murder in Staunton

City of Staunton Police Department Press Release:

On February 24, 2018 at 8:39 p.m., Melanie Wade died at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Virginia.

After consultation with the Staunton Commonwealth’s Attorney additional warrants have been obtained against Orion Jeffrey Painter for second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Painter remains at large and is considered to be armed and dangerous; please contact the Staunton Police Department if you have information regarding his whereabouts.

Painter may be operating a Silver Jeep Cherokee bearing VA registration VNT-8427.

Painter is a 22 year old white male and is approximately 6’00 and 220 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.322.2017.