Bangladeshi Student Organization Honors International Mother Language Day

The Central Virginia Bengali Association and the Bangladeshi Student Organization at UVA are celebrating International Mother Language Day.

The day is officially held on Feb. 21 to mark when Bangladesh fought Pakistan in 1952 to retain its own language.

Organizers say it became an international event years later to celebrate the beauty within different languages.

“We're celebrating it every year just to remember our language and the story behind it and how we fought,” said Rahtl Chowdhery, organizer of the local Mother Language Day event. “Bangladesh is the only country who actually fought for their language, so today we're actually celebrating language for every country, different languages.”

The celebration featured more than 20 performances that encompassed singing, dancing, and poetry. Mother Language Day is celebrated in over 100 countries.