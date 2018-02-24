Big Second Half Lifts #16 Virginia Women's Lax Past #9 Princeton

University of Virginia Athletics Media Release

PRINCETON, N.J. – The No. 16 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (3-0) used a big second half to knock off No. 9 Princeton (1-1) in Princeton, N.J., on Saturday afternoon at Sherrerd Field.

It was a back-and-forth game in the first half as Virginia took a 7-6 advantage into the half, with neither team leading by more than two. UVA opened up the game in the second with a 7-1 run to push its lead to 14-8. The Cavaliers shut down the Tigers’ offense, allowing just two goals in the first 19 minutes and forced two shot-clock violations. It was the first time UVA has won at Princeton since 2010.

“It was a great team effort from start to finish,” head coach Julie Myers said. “I was really excited the girls made some adjustments at halftime and came out even stronger after starting well in the first half. There was great team-focus and execution all the way around. It was a big win for us today.”

Junior Avery Shoemaker (Wyndmoor, Pa.) led all players with four goals, all coming in the first half. Seniors Kasey Behr (Northport, N.Y.) and Ana Hagerup (Washington, D.C.) both scored three goals in the second half. Sophomores Sammy Mueller (Pelham, N.Y.) and Nora Bowen (Lovettsville, Va.) added two goals apiece.

Princeton was on the board first, but Virginia tied the game up 1-1 after a caused turnover for Shoemaker led to Mueller running past her defender for a goal. Princeton then rattled off two quick goals less than 20 seconds apart.

Virginia cut the lead to one when Mueller found Hagerup cutting in front of the goal as she scored to make it 3-2. Shoemaker got by two Princeton defenders along the crease as she sent one into the net to tie the game 3-3 at 15:48 in the first half. Princeton edged back in front with a goal at 10:32.

Shoemaker tied the game once again with her second goal of the day. Shoemaker then found Bowen who scored to give UVA its first lead of the afternoon, 5-4. Bowen then caused a turnover on Princeton to lead to a free position goal for Shoemaker that put Virginia in the lead 6-4 with 7:18 left in the first. The Tigers pulled back within one before Shoemaker netted her fourth goal of the day to give the Cavaliers a 7-5 lead. Princeton scored with just over a minute to go as UVA took a 7-6 lead into the half.

The game was tied again when Princeton scored first in the second half. The Cavaliers regained the lead as Behr scored her first of the afternoon to make it 8-7. Just a minute later Bowen scored her second to give UVA a 9-7 lead. Princeton hit right back to cut the Cavaliers’ lead to one, but Virginia would score five-straight to lead 14-8.

UVA’s defense held Princeton scoreless for almost 12 minutes as the Tigers didn’t score again until the 11:44 mark and added one with 4:39 to go to close out the 14-10 win for the Cavaliers.

Virginia led in ground balls, 27-20. Princeton had the edge in draw controls (16-10), shots (36-26) and saves (10-6). UVA forced 22 turnovers by the Tigers while only committing 15.

Senior Rachel Vander Kolk (Severna Park, Md.) led the Cavaliers with six saves and six ground balls. Sophomore Kaitlin Luzik (Alexandria, Va.) had four ground balls and five caused turnovers to pace the defense.

Virginia will be back at home to host William & Mary on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium