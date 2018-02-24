Protect Our Water Group Discusses Alternative Energy at Local Fair

The fair also included a screening of the film The Future of Energy.

People in Nelson County are learning how to power their homes while cutting the cord to the electric company.

The group "Protect our Water" hosted a clean energy fair at Rockfish Valley Community Center on Saturday, Feb. 24.

Sigora Solar, Virginia Center for Wind Energy, and other groups discussed alternative energy sources that they believe are safer for the environment.

“It’s really important now that we make people aware of the fact that there are alternative sources for energy that people can access that are not quite as expensive as they used to be,” said Marilyn Mars, board member of Protect our Water.

